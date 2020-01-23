How APC Chieftain was assassinated in Ibadan :wrist & foot veins cut, bleeds to death

Murders in Oyo State. 74- year old APC chieftain, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan in his home.

His killers deliberately cut the veins of his wrist and foot for him to bleed to death.

Gunmen suspected to be assasins on Wednesday killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan.”Oreitan, who is one of the leaders of the party in Ona Ara local government, was said to have been killed in the afternoon.

Sources said the APC chieftain was murdered in his house located at Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan.

Though details of his death are scanty , it was gathered that the APC chieftain was murdered after Dhur prayer in a mosque located in his house.