Presidency adopts wait & see attitude on US travel ban

Younews Ng January 23, 2020 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 80 Views

The government in Nigeria is taking its time to watch how the said development unfolds, take a study and analysis of its expected reach and effect before giving an official reaction.

Mallam Garba said: “Yes we have read the news that the Trump administration is planning to add a host of African, Asian and Eastern European countries to its travel restrictions list as reported by the U.S. media.

“We are not going to react to speculations. We urge you to wait for us to see what unfolds under the new policy, its scope, its reach, the implications and its consequences before we react,” he said

President of the United States Donald Trump during a recent media interview, had hinted of adding some countries to the restriction list of his country.

Trump, according to reports, did, however, not give clues to which countries might be affected in the new round of restriction.

