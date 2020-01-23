S/West Law officers meet over Amotekun

Attorneys General of the six Southwest states are to meet today over the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

The states are Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti.

The state chief law officers will deliberate on the legal aspects of the newly launched Amotekun in relation to the Nigerian constitution and statutory security agencies.

It was gathered that they will determine if there is need to enact a new law to back the outfit in every state or otherwise.

Amotekun was launched on January 9 at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

But it was declared illegal by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

He said the regional outfit is incongruent with the Nigerian constitution.

The meeting of the chief law officers is coming after several engagements by the six governors as they seek both political and legal solution to the logjam over Amotekun.

The attorneys general’s meeting is thought to be based on the need for the six states to be in agreement, and on the same page on the outfit to enable the region speak with one voice on Amotekun.