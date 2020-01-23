Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Six soldiers, many insurgents killed in Borno gunfight

Six soldiers allegedly lost their lives in a gunfight between government forces and Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok and Benesheikh communities along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway between 11am and 1pm on Tuesday.

However, our correspondent learnt that the insurgents suffered more casualties during the battle.

Two gun trucks were recovered, but six soldiers were lost in the gun duel. Two corpses of Boko Haram fighters were seen after the shootout but many corpses were taken away by the insurgents.

“Many Boko Haram fighters suffered varying degrees of injury as they were seen leaping off in flight.

