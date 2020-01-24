12 Takeaways on Amotekun after govs, presidency meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting attended by Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu on the side of the Federal Government at the State House, Abuja.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum, led Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Oyo State Deouty Governor Rauf Olaniyan and Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat to the meeting

(1) The Western Nigeria Security network Operation Amotekun has come to stay following a deal on Thursday between the Federal Government and the Southwest governors.

(2) Both parties have agreed on way forward for the security outfit launched on January 9 by the governors in response to security challenge in the region.

(3) One of the things agreed upon is that Amotekun will be aligned with the Federal Government’s community policing plan.

(4) The states will also give legal backing to the security outfit.

(5) Akeredolu, said Amotekun would not be put on hold while the necessary conditions were being met, he said “no. What I believe in our resolution is that Amotekun is there, you know the federal government is starting community policing, in essence really it is about community. So, we are going to work together to see the community policing and Amotekun work in a way”.

(6) He was asked why such arrangements were not pursued before Operation Amotekun was launched, the governor said there were consultations.

(7) Malami claims misinterpretation of what he meant : The attorney general has spoken on that, I’m sure you have all read the statement that he was misinterpreted. So it’s so clear, there was no time that government wanted to stop Amotekun and the AGF has spoken, it’s all about us, so there is no problem”.

(8) The meeting was at the instance of the Governors who asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun Initiative. However due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting

( 9) A three-man committee has been raised by the Southwest states Attorneys-General to submit a report on the legal frame work for Operation Amotekun within two weeks.

Meeting of the Attorneys-General in Ibadan on Thursday which was hosted by Oyo State AG, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, took the decision.

(10) Speakers of the House of Assembly in the region agreed to give a bill on the security outfit expedited consideration as soon as forwarded by the Executive.

(11) Assurance that Amotekun will be treated well in the Chambers came from the Chairman, Southwest Conference of Speakers of States Legislature, Ondo State Speaker Oleyelogun Bamidele. He spoke in Ibadan, during a summit of Speakers in the region.

(12) It was agreed that Amotekun will pass through normal law making process.Lagos Speaker Mudasiru Obasa said:

“The legal backing will go through the normal procedure of legislations. We’ll have a bill, it is processed through first reading, second reading, public hearing, third reading, passage, governor’s assent and it becomes law