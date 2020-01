Popular traditional medical expert Alh. Fatai Yusuf (Aka Oko Oloyun) is dead.

He was killed by unknown gunmen along Igbo-Ora-Eruwa Road, around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo State.

YOU NEWS learnt Oyo state Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners for an on-the-spot fact-finding mission.

A high-powered manhunt for the hoodlums has began we were told.