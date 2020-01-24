Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Shake up in CBN, it’s redeployment galore, as Okojere replaced Fatokun

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment and redeployment of some directors.

A statement from the CBN on Thursday said Mr. Yusuf Philip Yila, a Director with the bank and the Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB), has been redeployed to the position of Director, Development Finance Department, with effect from today.

Yila succeeds Dr. Mudashiru Olaitan, who retires on January 26, 2020.

Other movements include the redeployment of Mr. Kofo Salam-Alada from the Consumer Protection Department to the Legal Services Department as well as the movement of Mr. Samuel Okojere from the Payment System Management to the Banking Services Department, to replace Mr. Dipo Fatokun, who retired last December.

The CBN also okayed the appointment of Mr. Clement Buari as Director, Strategy Management Department; Haruna Mustafa, director, Consumer Protection; Bello Hassan, Director, Other Financial Institutions’ Supervision Department; Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji, Director, Trade and Exchange Department; and Mr. Musa Itopa Jimoh as Director, Payment System Management.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kure has been appointed Acting Managing Director of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

