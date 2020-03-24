Lagos orders Jenifa, Tuface, other present at AMVCA event to compulsory isolation & test

The Lagos State Government has ordered all participants at the just concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) in the state to subject themselves to immediate self-isolation.

According to the government, participants at the event held on March 14th at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, may have had contact with one of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Lagos and have been exposed to the virus.

Some of the guests at the event were ex-Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, former Senator, Dino Melaye, Hip hop artist, Tuface Idibia, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello popularly called Jenifa, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and many others, including foreign artistes.

Announcing the State Government decision, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on his social media handle, on Tuesday, stressed that all guest at the event, while on self-quarantine, should endeavor to call the state government toll free line, TollFree line 08000corona, whenever they noticed any coronavirus symptoms.

While urging attendees of the annual event to adhere strictly to the directives, Abayomi appealed to residents of Lagos to embrace social distancing as a preventive measure towards avoiding coronavirus infection.

The commissioner said: “COVID19 Lagos Alert! I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and

are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

“Attendees at the said event are therefore advised to observe strict self- isolation, call our tollfree line 08000corona if they notice any of the COVID19 (coronavirus) related symptoms and let’s Take Responsibility by practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus”.

Before the State Government pronouncement, the management of Eko hotels and suits have shut down the premises to prevent further spread of the deadly disease in the state.