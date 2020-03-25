Breaking: COVID-19: Nigeria records two fresh cases

Nigeria has recorded two fresh cases of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

This was announced at 7am by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The cases were said to be in Osun and Lagos State.

The NCDC said both were travellers who just returned to Nigeria.

The lead agency in the control of the COVID-19 said on its Twitter handle: “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

“Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”