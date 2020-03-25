Atiku’s son says: ” Bauchi gov is a liar, l didn’t shake him”

The son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, of lying about how he contracted coronavirus.

Mr Abubakar, said he never shook hands with the governor when they met on board an Aero Contractors aircraft.

The duo, accompanied by their wives, boarded the plane on March 18 at about 5:20 p.m from Lagos to Abuja.

On his return to Abuja, Mr Abubakar tested positive for the virus, and has since been undergoing treatment at a government facility.

Following Atiku Abubakar’s open declaration of his son’s health status, the governor’s spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, announced in a statement that the governor had self-isolated, citing his meeting with Mr Abubakar.

Mr Mohammed said he boarded the same flight and shook hands with Mr Abubakar.

On Tuesday, Mr Gidado said in another statement that Gov Mohammed had tested positive for the virus.

But Mr Abubakar said the governor sat on one side of the aisle, while he was on another side with his wife.

“We greeted but never shook hands,” .