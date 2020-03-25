Edo State Speaker Tests positive to Corona virus as Governor Obaseki goes into isolation

The Edo state government has confirmed that Mr Frank Okiye, the ‘Speaker’ of Edo Assembly is the index case of the covid-19 in Edo state.

Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shuiabu who disclosed this to journalists at the Government House, Benin City also said that Governor Godwin Obaseki has gone into self isolation.

Okiye, Shuaibu said, had travelled to the UK, came back and his sample was tested and it came out positive.

On the governor, he did not say if his sample is being tested but that he had contacts with both Mr Abba Kyari Chief of Staff to the President and the Bauchi state governor, Mr Bala Muhammad.

Both Mr Abba Kyari and the Bauchi state governor, Mr Bala Muhammad have since tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile there are indications that Mr Okiye was already sick when he left the UK for Nigeria at the weekend.

Sources say he was seen at the Abuja Airport wearing hand gloves and a nose mask before joining the flight to Benin.

Observers say Mr Okiye should have gone into isolation upon striving the country from the UK instead of subjecting other Nigerians to the agony of flying with him from Abuja to Benin City.

Meanwhile the deputy governor with top Government officials who were busy interacting with the Governor after he met Messrs. Kyari and Muhammad, may go on self isolation before the weekend