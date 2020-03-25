How Bauchi gov really contacted Corona unveiled..may have infected Dangote, others

Findings have shown that like the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, the Bauchi governor was also in Germany between March 12 and 15.

He was said to have returned to Nigeria on March 15.

And a source added “It was, therefore, surprising that the governor in his statements never mentioned that he travelled to Germany where he met many business partners and investors.

Why did he hide such important aspect of his movement and the emphasis was on a handshake that never happened.”

Corroborating the claim were some of the governor’s tweets and pictures posted on March 13, which showed his trip in Germany, sitting on a round table amongst foreign partners.

YOU NEWS gathered that the governor signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a German organisation, Water is Right Foundation, and also reportedly met two representatives of Bauchi community in Germany.

Usman Giade of Deutsche Welle Radio and another Bauchi State indigene, identified as Gar of the University of Berlin’s Linguistics department, represented the community at a meeting.

Since then, the governor had other meetings. He met with the business mogul, Aliko Dangote, and the minister of agriculture, Sabo Nanono, last week, according to his tweets.

The tweets said Mr Dangote led a team of the Aliko Dangote Foundation to his office, and pledged to empower 1,000 rural women in each of the 20 local government areas in the state.

The tweet was accompanied by a group picture with the governor standing beside Mr Dangote among other personalities.

Similarly, on Thursday, the governor tweeted about the minister’s visit with their picture was also shared.

He also shared his photo at the National Economic Council meeting where he sat close to the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, and another where he was in a discussion with his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

It is, however, not clear, if these individuals and officials the governor had met within the last one week have embarked on self-isolation or not.