Osinbajo on self isolation, his contact with Corona positive Bauchi gov traced !

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently observing self-isolation, a statement from his office said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of Mr Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, said in a tweet that his principal has continued “his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.

On Monday Osonbajo conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing.

It is unclear why Mr Osinbajo is in self-isolation but feelers suggest that he might have had contact with top Nigerian officials who have tested positive to the contagion.

A number of top government officials and their aides have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease.

Apart from the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has also tested positive to the virus.

Bauchi governor we gathered met with Osinbajo and other governors between 18th and 20th of this month, March.