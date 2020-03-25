Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Younews Ng March 25, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 8 Views

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Atiku’s son says: ” Bauchi gov is a liar, l didn’t shake him”

The son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Bauchi State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.