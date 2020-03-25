Sanwo Olu says Lagos not lockdown, lists exceptions e.g food, drug markets, others

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to news reports that Lagos is on lockdown following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s update on the steps taken to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The impression created by such reports is erroneous; Lagos is not on lockdown despite the stringent measures introduced by the government.

Mr. Governor, who is the Incident Commander, only urged private sector establishments to introduce measures that will support the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Sanwo-Olu suggested that banks should enhance their online banking services to enable their customers have transactions without visiting banking halls.

All markets that are not selling food, pharmaceutical products, water, medical equipment and other essential materials are to close down.

Workers providing essential services – Fire Service, Emergency, health, water, telecommunication, security, media and others – are exempted from this directive.

The initiatives being introduced by the government are to prevent any situation where more than 25 persons will gather in the same place at any time.

The Sanwo-Olu Administration is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hence it is adopting measures to keep residents safe.

The government will continue to appraise the situation, consult various stakeholders and make further announcements to check the spread of this lethal disease.

Residents should observe simple hygiene measures, such as washing hands with soap and water, covering mouth while sneezing or coughing and consulting a doctor when feeling ill. Anyone feeling unwell should stay indoors.

We should remain observant, prayerful and report all suspected cases of COVID-19 through the emergency hotlines – 08000CORONA, 08023169485, 08033535529, 08052817243.

