Access bank set to build 1000 bed centres for Corona relief

Younews Ng March 26, 2020 Business, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Access bank is leading other corporate bodies to build four fully equipped 1000-bed centres. It also plans to fly in technical partners to train Nigerian doctors.

In a statement, the bank’s CEO, Herbert Wigwe, said: “In addition to the safety measures we have put in place and extending continuity.

Mobilization ,support through leadership and resources, are what the bank is bringing to the table. ”  We are putting measures in place to complement government efforts in the fight against Corona Virus.

“We would be bringing in Chinese experts to provide technical and training support for our medical practitioners.

“We are working with Dangote Foundation and other organisations to drive this Initiative, he pointed out

