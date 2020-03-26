Breaking: 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, Now 65 in Nigeria

The confirmation was given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in its update on the disease.

This brings to 65 the number of cases in Nigeria.

While three of the cases have been successfully treated and discharged, one had died.

The NCDC said the figure was as at 7:35pm when it announced it at 8:35pm.

It said of the fresh 14 cases, 12 were in Lagos, with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja having two.

It said six of them were detected on a vessel, three were returning travellers into Nigeria and one a close contact of a confirmed case.