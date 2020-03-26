Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Chloroquine not approved for coronavirus treatment, NCDC warns

Younews Ng March 26, 2020

 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Chloroquine has not been approved for treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the recent media reports that suggested that chloroquine could protect people from COVID-19 or treat COVID-19 in patients.

”Nigerians should please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of COVID-19 disease has not been validated and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO)”.

