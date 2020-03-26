BREAKING: Chloroquine not approved for coronavirus treatment, NCDC warns

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Chloroquine has not been approved for treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the recent media reports that suggested that chloroquine could protect people from COVID-19 or treat COVID-19 in patients.

”Nigerians should please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of COVID-19 disease has not been validated and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO)”.