Buhari’s aide contacts Corona Virus !

Younews Ng March 26, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 38 Views

Aside his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who tested positive, An aide of President Muhammadu Buhari has tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced today, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The minister made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. He was, however, silent on the identity of the presidential aide but disclosed that he is presently undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had tested positive to COVID-19 while President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative. The reports were neither confirmed nor denied.

