Lagos Govt Fumigates the Environments: Gardens and Parks, Bus Stops, Motor Garages and Open Spaces
March 26, 2020
Lagos State Government Wednesday took delivery of more disinfectant equipment as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aggressive efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State.
The fumigation machines, which are in their hundreds would be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of public surfaces.
