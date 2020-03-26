Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos Govt Fumigates the Environments: Gardens and Parks, Bus Stops, Motor Garages and Open Spaces

Younews Ng March 26, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 50 Views

Lagos State Government Wednesday took delivery of more disinfectant equipment as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aggressive efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State.

The fumigation machines, which are in their hundreds would be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of public surfaces.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Access bank set to build 1000 bed centres for Corona relief

Access bank is leading other corporate bodies to build four fully equipped 1000-bed centres. It also ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.