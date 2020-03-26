Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo Olu dazzles with strategic moves over Corona Virus..gets kudos up & down

Younews Ng March 26, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

Lagos governor is getting and soaking in accolades. This critical ,trying times is defining him.

His moves and method of battling the virus seems impressive to many.

Yesterday , Tinubu praised him..

Curiously, Gov. Sanwo-Olu was nearly torn apart in his first 4 months in office for being incompetent. This same Sanwo-Olu is now being praised to high heavens for the deft manner he is handling coronavirus in Lagos State.

YOU NEWS sought opinions and one Lagos citizen said

“Lesson? Your deeds and actions will always speak for you.
” I have been saying it, he believes in intelligent solution ,which require critical thinking, and that also is a time consuming cerebral task..not for the simpleton”.

