5 new cases of #COVID19 reported, 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo..Now 70 in Nigeria

March 27, 2020

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State

As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

