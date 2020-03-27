Bauchi Gov’s 62-year-old Friend Tests Positive for Coronavirus

He is said to be a friend to the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, at a press conference in Bauchi, said the second case was a 62 -year old friend of the governor.

He said, “We have taken 48 samples of high risk patients to Abuja. Out of the results, as of today, there are two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bauchi State.”

“The first index case (Governor Mohammed) is recovering fast and is doing extremely fine and up to this moment, there is no sign or symptoms of COVID-19 except the confirmatory result. He is still in isolation and we are following the case management of this patient.

“The second case, who is 62-year-old, is a friend to the first victim (Governor Mohammed). He is also being isolated. He has already started receiving treatment as well as any other supportive case management. Apart from that, we are continuing with our other activities of surveillance and contact tracing.

“We’re are tracing the primary contacts of the first case and we have taken their samples to Abuja to know their situation. We have started contacting the contacts of this second case and we are also going to take their samples based on the createria for analysis.

Also the Executive Chairman of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, said the second case had secondary cases stating that “we don’t know how many people he has come in contact with.”