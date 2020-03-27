BREAKING: Davido’s fiancee Chioma tests positive for Coronavirus

Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido has announced that his fiance Chioma has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

IDavido revealed that Chioma recently returned from the United Kingdom with their baby.

The baby tested negative, the singer said.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

:We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days,” Davido was quoted as saying.