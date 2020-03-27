Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Davido’s fiancee Chioma tests positive for Coronavirus

Younews Ng March 27, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 69 Views

Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido has announced that his fiance Chioma has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

IDavido revealed that Chioma recently returned from the United Kingdom with their baby.

The baby tested negative, the singer said.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.
:We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days,” Davido was quoted as saying.

