Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Younews Ng March 27, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 23 Views

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, today dramatically announced he is suffering from coronavirus.

Mr Johnson said he had tested positive for the disease, as the outbreak spreads across the country.

He insisted he has “mild symptoms”, and will be conntininuing to lead the national response over video-conference.

However, the bombshell news underlines fears that the crisis is escalating.

A Downing Street spokesman said:

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Prince Charles was confirmed as infected with coronavirus earlier this week. Other world leaders such as Canada’s Justin Trudeau has tested positive.

Downing Street has previously said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will fill in if the PM is incapacitated, although there is little sign that he has stopped working.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Chloroquine not approved for coronavirus treatment, NCDC warns

 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Chloroquine has not been approved ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.