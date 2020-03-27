Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Covid-19: Obasanjo donates former residence for Isolation centre .

Younews Ng March 27, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 217 Views

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, announced that his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State be used as Isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.

The Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic “and I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” he was quoted as having said.

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Pakistan PM Imran Khan tested positive for Corona virus

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 1,331 on Friday after more ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.