8 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Now 89 in Nigeria..see states statistics

The number of Coronavirus cases climbed to 89 in Lagos on Saturday according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NDCD.

In its updated figures, as at the time of filing this report, the agency stated that there are 89 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

So far the country has only one record of death and three recoveries.

There are now eight new cases in Nigeria; seven cases in Lagos and one in Benue.

Break down

Lagos 59

FCT 14

Ogun 3

Enugu 2

Ekiti 1

Oyo 3

Edo 2

Bauchi 2

Osun 1

Rivers 1

Benue 1