81 Corona Virus cases now in Nigeria, as 11 cases get positives…Lagos has 52

Nigeria now has 81 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 11 new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Friday.

For the first time, the disease showed up in the country’s south-east as two cases were confirmed in Enugu state.

Lagos State, which has been described as the country’s hotspot, added eight cases, bringing the state’s total caseload to 52.

One other case was recorded in Edo State.

Earlier on Friday, the NCDC had reported the discovery of five new cases, three in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and two in Oyo State. No new case was reported in Lagos.

But the last announcement on Friday further strengthens Lagos’ status as the country’s hotspot.

In total, 16 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government has ordered the closure of all land borders and inter-state transportation as well as markets in the state with effect from March 31.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday.

According to the statement, the state government ordered the closure of all markets in the state irrespective of the size till further notice with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The statement said that categories exempted from the shutdown include those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Others exempted are basic items of domestic need who must comply with the standard protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) including hand washing, use of sanitizer and social distancing.

It directed all local government chairmen to ensure strict compliance with the closure of markets within their respective local councils without prejudice to the exceptions.

The government appealed for understanding from residents of the state “at this difficult time as no sacrifice is too much to save the lives of the people”.

The statement directed security agencies and the state Medical Response Team to enforce all directives as stated.