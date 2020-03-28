Just In! Queen Elizabeth, 94, tested positive to Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth, 94 has just tested positive to Coronavirus.

A royal aide at Buckingham Palace had tested positive for the coronavirus while Queen Elizabeth II was still at her London residence.

The 93-year-old monarch shifted out of the palace to Windsor Castle indefinitely on Thursday as a “precaution” after all her engagements were cancelled and reports are that she was healthy.

The aide, who has not been named, is believed to have taken ill and tested positive for the deadly virus earlier last week.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reports but said that it was taking all necessary steps in light of the advisory in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been rapidly spreading in the UK as the death toll rose to 233 on Saturday.

The Queen, who turns 94 on April 21, is set to be based at Windsor Castle in south-east England with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip for an extended period following consultation with her medical experts and the UK government.