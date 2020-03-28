Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos makes U-turn on curfew, states reasons

Younews Ng March 28, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 189 Views

The Lagos state Governor has dropped the idea of imposing a curfew in the state meant to allow the fumigation exercise of public space.

Relying on experts advice, the Governor said the disinfectant is non toxic, noting that the exercise has commenced.

He said: “I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas.

The Governor also said if there is a need for curfew, government will not hesitate to impose it.

For now, everything remains the way they are.

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed to YOU NEWS

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

43 Ministers Donate 50% of March Salary To fight COVID-19

Nigeria’s 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020 salaries to support the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.