UBA presents cheque in battle against COVID-19

First tranche of UBA Foundation’s support to join the battle against COVID-19 has been disbursed. The team visited the Hon Minister of the FCT, Alhaji Muhammed Musa Bello in Abuja.

The team was led by Ambassador Joe Keshi, Vice Chairman , Board of Directors UBA Plc; Emem Usoro, Directorate Head, UBA, Abuja and North Central; Eke Ogba, Regional Bank Head, UBA, Abuja Region 1 and Mairo Mohammed Bashir, UBA, Business Manager.

The Minister of the FCT, Hon Muhammed Bello and the Executive Secretary FCT Umar Gambo Jibril as well as other senior staff of the FCT received the UBA team.

Ambassador Keshi, in his opening remarks, told the Minister and his team that the Chairman of @UBAGroup @tonyoelumelu approved that the Bank should support the FCT in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a total sum of N500million out of which N200million will go to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

