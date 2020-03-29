Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Immigration boss tests positive for coronavirus

March 29, 2020

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede, has tested positive to the corona virus disease, an official has disclosed.

A statement by DCI Sunday James, the Service Public Relations Officer, disclosed that the Immigration boss had been on self isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

He said: “As a top official of government he has adhered to the NCDC instructions to self isolate and undergo test. The result of the test came out positive, hence the need to make it public.”

James said that the Comptroller General is in stable condition and responding to treatment.

