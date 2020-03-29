COVID-19: Nigeria records another eight new cases, toll now 97
March 29, 2020
The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria hit 97 on Saturday evening with eight fresh cases, says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
“As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” it stated.
