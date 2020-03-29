Tinubu suggests to FG : Suspend VAT, provide stipends for citizens

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has prescribed measures the federal government can apply to mitigate the economic impact of the conoravirus outbreak on citizens.

In a message on his 68th birthday entitled, ‘a message on the coronavirus’, Tinubu said the government may have to take tougher measures to curb the spread of the disease such as imposing lockdowns in the country — an approach used by most countries battling the scourge abroad.

But he said the government must be ready to provide economic buffers such as the suspension of value added tax (VAT) for four months and the reduction of tax.

He added that this would help lower import costs and protect against shortages.

He also said the government should consider providing stipends for vulnerable Nigerians who will be most impacted by the health crisis.

He said these measures should be applied when the economy takes a hit from the pandemic.