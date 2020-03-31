This Coro guy has dicided to visit the news room.

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 49-year-old brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a tweet Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to people who are infected.

Cuomo has extensively covered the coronavirus pandemic on the cable news network during his show “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” Cuomo wrote.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here,” he continued.

“Even for essential workers, people have to be careful. Again, I’ve been trying to communicate that everyone – everyone – is subject to this virus,” the governor said.

“This virus is the great equalizer. My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. Now, he is going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong – not as strong as he thinks – he will be fine. But there’s a lesson in this. He’s an essential worker, a member of the press, so he’s been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you’ll get infected is very high.”