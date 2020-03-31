Osinbajo Heads Seven-man Team to Manage Post-COVID-19 Economy

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is heading a special economic policy implementation team set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country’s economy out of the debilitating impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-man economic team is made up of ministers of Finance, Budget and Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; Labour and Employment; Minister of State Petroleum Resources; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat who is to serve as secretary of the committee.

One of the immediate task given to the economic team is to manage the economy, especially the post-COVID-19 era till 2023.

The seven-man committee is a response to the recent challenges in the economic front resulting from the fall in the prices of oil in the international market as well as the disruptive impact of the outbreak of the pandemic that is threatening to shut down businesses worldwide.

The committee met yesterday evening at the Presidential Villa where they received their letters of appointment.