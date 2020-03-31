Sa’adu, 68, Nigerian born medical doctor dies of Coronavirus in US

Alfa Sa’adu, a doctor of Nigerian origin and first Kwasang-UK chairman who lives in the United Kingdom, has died of the coronavirus.

Sa’adu, 68, who is also the galadima of Pategi in Kwara state, died of complications from the disease this morning.

Dr Peter Ozua, one of the most respected Nigerians in the NHS, confirmed his demise to me few minutes ago.

Until his demise, Sa’adu worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust.

He is the first known reported Nigerian to die of the virus in UK.

Dr Alfa Sa’adu graduated from University College Hospital Medical School, London in 1976 and got his MRCP exam as an SHO at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London in 1979. He has been a Consultant Physician in Geriatric Medicine since 1994.

Dr Sa’adu began his management career as Acting Clinical Director of the Care of the Elderly Department at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust in June 2001 and became the Divisional Clinical Director for Acute Medical Care (Accident and Emergency, General Medicine, Elderly Care and Sexual Health) in September 2002. He was promoted to the post of Deputy Medical Director in February 2004 and has served on the Trust Board as a non-voting member until February 2010.

In January 2009, Dr Sa’adu was selected for the second cohort of the Top Talent Programme, part of the national Breaking Through Programme aimed at getting more representation of Black and Ethnic Minorities NHS staff leading at Board level. He was seconded to the East of England Strategic Health Authority as Clinical Lead and Chair of the Acute Care Programme Board in July 2009 to lead the implementation of the Acute Care arm of NHS East of England’s “​ Towards the best, together “​ ten year strategic vision. He was also elected to serve as a member of the East of England Innovation Council during this time. He concluded his secondment and the concurrent development programme at The King’s Fund in January 2011.

Dr Alfa Sa’adu started at Ealing Hospital NHS Trust on 1st February 2011 as Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive and served until 30th September 2014.

On 1st October 2014, Dr Sa’adu was appointed as the Interim Medical Director / Responsible Officer / Caldicotte Guardian of the new merged Integrated Care Organisation known as the London North West Healthcare NHS Trust. He accepted voluntary redundancy from the Trust on 31st July 2015.