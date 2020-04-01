23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria, total number is now 174
April 1, 2020
bringing total number to 174 Just In: 23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria 2020-04-01
Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State
As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.
