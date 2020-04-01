Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG further reduces petrol price..It is now N123.50k per litre

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced further reduction of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol from N125 to N123.50k per litre.

The agency made the announcement in a statement singed by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, in Abuja on Tuesday night.

“PPPRA in line with the government approval for a monthly review of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price, hereby announces Guiding PMS pump price of N123.50 per Litre.

“The Guiding price which becomes effective April 1 2020, shall apply at all retail outlets nationwide for the month of April, 2020.”

