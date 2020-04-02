11 CoronaVirus patients released in Lagos – Sanwo Olu

.Sanwo-Olu Speaks…I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

The patients include two females and nine males. There results came negative in two rounds of tests.

I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.

Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your co-operation and by the grace of the Almighty.