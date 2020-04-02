Abba Kyari in not dead – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani – Kayode has said, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari is alive.

Those that are behind that rumour are heartless and vicious .

I am opposed to this government, but nobody should wish anybody dead..He is alive , responding to treatment.

The raging rumour is fuelled by the fact that his where about in Lagos is unknown to the media.

Commissioner of health in Lagos also said he does not know where he is kept..

Then, a female celebrity and daughter of an ex governor of Ibadan had said, somebody may have died in Aso Rock.