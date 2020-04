The government has demanded a “reconfirmation” of the the announced cases, according to a statement released Thursday.

The NCDC on Wednesday said there were five confirmed cases of the virus infection in the state.

But the state government, in a statement from its Commissioner for Health, Dominic Ukpong, raised questions over the announcement by the NCDC, saying that there was “a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure” adopted by the agency.

The Akwa Ibom government said it only heard about the results of the test in the news.

It is unclear, for now, if the NCDC is required by protocols to inform state governments before the agency goes public with the results of COVID-19 tests.