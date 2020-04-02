Panic in Osun as Côte d’Ivoire returnees escape from Ejigbo coronavirus centre

Ejigbo and neighbouring towns in Osun State have been thrown into panic after some Côte d’Ivoire returnees tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed nine new infections in Osun, bringing total number in the state to 14.

12 cases have been traced to the Wole Soyinka Government High School, Ejigbo where the returnees are quarantined.

The returnees were the Osun indigenes initially denied passage in Ogun State last week.

They were coming home for a party from their base in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire.

It took the intervention of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to secure their passage to Ejigbo, their hometown.

A statement signed by Secretary to Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, stated: “The state government shall convey these members of its citizenry to Ejigbo, where they hail from.

“They will be screened in this place before rejoining their families if certified free of the coronavirus.”

Worried at the health implication of the sojourners in his domain, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin, warned commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders not to convey the people isolated into town pending the outcome of tests carried out on them.

Now, 137 Coronavirus suspects escaped from isolation centre in Osun, as 9 test positive

A whole deployment of soldiers and police were there … but as they surged to the gate they couldn’t restrain or shoot them

They don’t want to touch them either .

I think the test results were coming in too slowly

There were over 300 of them intercepted at the Borders

12 out of 80 that already tested were positive and that was what hiked Osun’s figure yesterday

The Govt is taking steps to recapture them though.