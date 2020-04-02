Presidency attacks Soyinka : “you’re not competent to comment on COVID-19 “

“Professor Soyinka is not a medical professor. His qualifications are in English literature, and his prizes are for writing books and plays for theatres.

”He is, of course, entitled to his opinions – but that is exactly all they are: semantics, not science. They cannot – and should not – therefore be judged as professional expertise in this matter in any shape or form.

“Perhaps Wole Soyinka may write a play on the coronavirus pandemic, after this emergency is over.

In the meantime, we ask the people of Nigeria to trust the words of our doctors and scientists – and not fiction writers – at this time of national crisis’’