Salawa Abeni raises alarm, as blackmailer threatens to release her old ‘nude photos’

Younews Ng April 2, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 112 Views

The respected ‘Waka Queen’, said she woke up today, Wednesday, April 1 and received an SMS from this strange phone number 08131802886 claiming to have her naked photos and threatened to publish it on social media if she would not pay.

According to Alhaja Salawa Abeni, these photos are real but they could have been taken while she was sick and admitted to hospital or when with her ex partner.

”I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years.

I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name. This is very sad,” the adorable music diva stressed.
——

NOTE: One of the photos sent to her are published below, with Queen Salawa Abeni’s consent.

