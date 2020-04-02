YOU NEWS lists 7 clearer rules..dos & don’t of Lockdown..lists exempted services

You can trust , you can rely on this clearer understanding..It’s official.

But police understand lockdown to mean empty streets…the government must do some definition of terms in this lockdown project.

(1.) “For the period of the lockdown, every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining an essential good or service, or seeking medical care.

(2.) “All borders linking the two States and FCT to the rest of the country are shut during the period of the lockdown, except for the transportation of persons on essential duty, food, fuel, manufactured goods or donated relief

(3.) “Mass gathering is prohibited, except for funeral services as guided by infection prevention and control regulations, for which social distancing rules apply and crowds are limited to not more than 20 persons.

(4.) “Movement between and within the affected States and FCT is restricted, except for workers involved in the delivery of authorized essential services, duties, food and goods.

(5.) “Any business or organization providing essential goods and services must identify the staff who will perform those services.

(6.) “Commuter services between cities and States including passenger rail services, bus services, e-hailing services, maritime and air passenger transport are suspended for the period of the lockdown in the affected States.

(7.) “Limited transport services are allowed for the movement of workers, services and goods in response to COVID-19 and for the purpose of seeking medical attention or provision of essential services. Transport services available during the lockdown must implement social distancing and hygiene measures. The table below lists the essential services and businesses that are exempted:

Services and Businesses

Exemptions

Medical

Private and public hospitals

Dental clinics (emergencies only)

Specialist Clinics

Pharmacies and chemist shops

Opticians and ophthalmologists (emergencies only)

Retail : All should ensure social distancing and increased hygiene measures are in place

Food markets, open from 10:00h -14:00h daily)

Supermarkets and shops selling food and essential non-food items (groceries)

Shopping malls (only shops selling food and essential groceries shall open)

Food and drink

Food delivery services (no eating-in)

Logistics and transportation

Fuel stations

Registered repair garages

Company car services for essential staff

Post offices

Courier and distribution companies

Private security companies

Trucks carrying essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and manufactured goods related to the COVID-19 response

Airline ground handling staff and essential aviation staff

Accommodation

Hotels with guests and/or hosting essential staff (no restaurants, bar services or night clubs shall open to the public)

Orphanages and homes

Financial institutions

Banks: skeletal services to maintain ATMs, essential online operations and cash services.

Government institutions and public utilities

Agencies involved in essential duties (see list below)

Utility companies

○ Electricity distribution and Transmission company

○ Waterboards

○ Waste management

○ Environmental Health Services

○ Telecommunications

Places of worship

Small funeral services limited to 20 persons.

only Agriculture

Farms, distributors of food and perishable commodities

Manufacturing

Manufacturers of food, drugs, pharmaceuticals and essential products related to the response

Aviation

Cargo and specially approved flights only Communications

Telecommunication companies, newspaper, TV, radio and broadcasting companies

Workers allied to this sector including newspaper vendors

Internet service providers

Legal and Security

Public and private security agencies

Criminal justice and correctional services as necessary to maintain law and order

Diplomatic Missions, International development partners and honorary consulates

Critical diplomatic staff necessary for essential embassy functions including security, consular issues, plant maintenance etc.

SECTION II: PROTOCOLS FOR LOCKDOWN

ROAD MOVEMENTS

With regards to the carriage of passengers:

Ensure adequate spacing in between passengers

Clean and disinfect frequently touched parts e.g. door and window handles/buttons, steering wheels and dashboards.

Encourage passengers to frequently perform hand hygiene.

SUPER MARKETS AND FOOD STORES

All owners and managers of supermarkets and food stores must strictly adhere to the following:

On arrival, all staff must be screened for high temperature. Those found to have a body temperature above 38.0⁰C should be denied entry and advised to immediately seek medical attention.

Ensure staff and customers wash their hands before entry to the store.

Make provision for regular hand hygiene for staff during working hours.

Ensure all deliveries of supplies and products are made between 5:00 am and 9:00 am. Porters should wash their hands before offloading products and goods.

Store opening hours should be between 10am to 4pm daily for customers

At any point in time, the total number of customers inside each store must not on average exceed a third of the store’s maximum capacity.

Where necessary, store owners should assign security personnel to ensure strict compliance with these measures.

Ensure that from 4pm all shelves, aisles and stores are cleaned and disinfected.

Ensure that by 6pm, all stores are closed, and staff conveyed back to their respective homes.

PHARMACIES

The rules above for supermarkets shall also apply to pharmacies. However, 24-hour pharmacies may continue to operate as usual.

MARKETS

In order for markets to operate, State and local government authorities as well as leaders of market associations must take full responsibility for strict compliance with the following protocols:

Only shops and stalls selling food and groceries shall be allowed to open to customers between 10:00am to 2:00pm every 48 hours or less frequently.

All market associations must make provision for hand washing for all sellers and buyers. At entry and exit points of the market, both sellers and buyers must wash or sanitize their hands.

Each stall/shop in the market should ensure that their customers queue and are attended to serially while complying with social distancing measures and avoiding overcrowding.

All shop owners and staff must arrive and set up at least 30 minutes before the market is open to customers. Each store owner is responsible for cleaning and disinfecting their shops.

All markets should strictly comply with social distancing policies. A safe gap should be ensured between shop/stall owners and customers.

BANKS

All banks shall comply with the guidelines, mode and scope of operations issues by the Central Bank and Federal Ministry of Finance as it related to the COVID-19 response.

All banks shall make provision for hand hygiene at the entry of the premises and temperature monitoring of all staff and customers.

Those customers and staff found to have a body temperature above 38.0⁰C shall be denied entry and advised to immediately seek medical attention.

Banks should develop a schedule for cleaning buttons and surfaces of ATM machines.

LIST OF EXEMPTED GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

Due to the essential nature of their functions, the following MDAs are exempted from the lockdown order (this list is not exhaustive):

The Presidency

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Federal Road Safety Corps

Bureau of Public Procurement

National Agency for the Control of AIDS

Offices of all permanent secretaries, CEOs/accounting officers of all MDAs in the public service

Department of State Services

Central Bank of Nigeria

Federal Ministry of Agriculture

National Grain Reserves

Federal Ministry of Aviation

Accident Aviation Bureau

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority

Nigerian Meteorological Agency

Federal Ministry of Communications

Galaxy Backbone

Nigeria Communications Commission

Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency

Federal Ministry of Environment

Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Nigeria Customs Service

Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority

Debt Management Office

Federal Ministry of Health

All teaching hospitals and federal medical centres

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

National Primary Healthcare Agency

National Health Insurance Scheme

Nigerian Institute of Medical Research

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons

National Emergency Management Agency

National Cash Transfer Office

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons

National School Feeding Programme

Federal Ministry of Information and Culture

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria

National Orientation Agency

News Agency of Nigeria

Nigeria Broadcasting Commission

Nigeria Television Authority

Voice of Nigeria

Federal Ministry of Interior

Federal Fire Service

Nigeria Immigration Services

Nigerian Correctional Services

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

Federal Ministry of Justice

Federal Ministry of Petroluem

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and allied petroleum sector agencies

Upstream oil and gas companies (operating, services and logistics)

Federal Ministry of Transport

Nigerian Ports Authority

Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment

Federal Ministry of Water Resources

The Armed Forces

The Nigeria Police Force