Atiku’s son speaks from isolation, recuperating

Mohammed Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who tested positive for coronavirus, has said he is optimistic about being discharged soon.

Mohammed, who spoke from isolation on Thursday in a video shared by his father via Twitter, said though he was traumatised being the first recorded case in Abuja, he is fine now.

He said, “On the 20th of (March), I tested positive for COVID-19 and I was brought over to the Isolation Centre at Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital where I have been since.

“I am currently on my 12th day here and I hope to be out soon – perhaps when my next test is taken and the results are favourable. I should be on my way out, hopefully.

“I decided to do this video so that I could speak about my experience to be of help to Nigerians.

“I was asymptomatic in my first few days here and nervous; I had a level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, especially being the index case here in Abuja. That was really the main challenge.

“But day by day, I grew stronger, thanks largely to all the goodwill and prayers and support I got from a vast array of Nigerians many of whom I don’t know. My family and friends too and a whole lot of people.

“I thank God I am well and good.”

He urged Nigerians to avoid fake news because it compounds the issue on ground, lamenting that it was quite unfortunate that residents of his estate were purveyors of fake news.

He thanked health workers and urged Nigerians to pray for them that none of them get infected while treating infected persons.

Mohammed advised Nigerians to come together and collectively fight the virus regardless of socio-religious divides