Coronavirus cases hit 210 in Nigeria, 20 new cases !

On April 3, Nigeria records 2 coronavirus deaths as NCDC ,while 25 people in the country have recovered after contracting Covid-19.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo. Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State.”

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

A breakdown of the latest figure shows that 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lagos, while three cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Three cases were also reported in Edo and two in Osun, while Ondo State recorded its index case of the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country has risen to 25.

This followed the news that four people, including a mother and her baby, had been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

On the sad note, the NCDC revealed that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country had doubled.

A total of four people have died from the disease, two new deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo States.