Salawa gets kudos for turning table against blackmailers..4 basic lessons

Iwalewa Adaranijo,

Ibadan correspondent.

She is getting praises here and there, for turning something that could have been embarrassing into an act of strength or courage.

A blackmailer got the Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni’s nude photographs, and contacted her with an evidence.

They said Salawa should be ready to play ball otherwise even more would be released to the public.

Uncharacteristically however, Salawa herself released the photograph(s). She thus gave the idiot a pinfall.

Now wait!

So many people have committed suicide because their nude photographs were released by filthy blackmailers.

Others had become slaves of the dimwits by doing what they wouldn’t have done.

Some have unwittingly rendered themselves into cash cows.

Whenever the boneheads need money, all they do is snap their smelly fingers in the direction of their victims, and they are rewarded for their filthy trade.

Lessons: (1.) exposing it yourself deflates blackmailers

(2.) Courage is required..be aware that nothing is new under the heaven..blow it open yourself and face the ‘shame’ and stigma is better than caving in to blackmailers.

(3.) Never do what you cannot defend in public..

(4.) Do not take nude picture to satisfy sexual desire of a partner, 90% cases would boomerang..a friend today, may turn enemy tomorrow.