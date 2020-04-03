That jailed sex for mark OAU lecturer finishes jail term..his new lifestyle

The former lecturer in the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Richard Iyiola Akindele, who was dragged to court for demanding sex to pass one of his students, Monica Osagie is through with his jail terms !

Professor Akindele who was also the presiding Pastor of a branch of his church in Ile Ife. We learnt did not stop going to the same church, now as a member with his wife and kids.

At the height of his travail, we gathered he became broke , Since his appointment with the University was terminated almost immediately.

Friends, church, and family left him alone to face the music. It was a tough period of his life.

But his wife and a few who knew him to be a generous and good man and a soldier who simply fell in the battlefront stood with him during the tough times.

He had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. The six years was an accumulate for these three offences; two years in prison for demanding sexual benefits from student Monica Osagie, two years for soliciting sexual benefits to improve her marks, one year for falsifying his age, and one year for altering evidence. The judge then said his sentences would run concurrently, so he would serve two years instead. So he eventually served for two years.

Now, he is done serving his prison terms which began on November 19, 2018, and have ended last month, March 19, 2020.

Now he is back, to same church, trying to move on with life.